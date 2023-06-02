SJ Suryah’s Bommai to release in theatres on June 16

CHENNAI: SJ Suryah’s upcoming romantic-thriller Bommai, gets a theatrical release date after a year’s long wait. The film, featuring SJ Suryah, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Chandini Tamilarasan, among others, will now be released on June 16.

The film, directed by Radha Mohan, has M R Pon Parthiban, as the script writer. It is produced by V Maruthupandian, Dr Jasmine Santhosh and Dr Dheepa T Durai, under Angel Studios banner. The music for the film is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Bommai, marks the second collaboration between SJ Suryah and Priya Bhavani Shankar, after their 2019 hit, Monster, directed by Nelson Venkatesan. It is to be noted that the trailer of the film was dropped in June 2022, with the release date being a mystery.

Music composer AR Rahman, released the first single, through his social media page earlier this year, titled Mudhal Muththam, sung by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Shwetha Mohan.