SJ Suryah joins the team of Nani31

CHENNAI: Actor Nani has teamed up with director-screenwriter Vivek Athreya for a new feature, which is tentatively titled Nani31. Later, it was announced that Priyanka Mohan had also joined the team.



On Sunday, the makers revealed that SJ Suryah is on board for the project. Sharing the same on their X handle, DVV Entertainment wrote, “Delighted to have the majestic @iam_SJSuryah on board and he’s ready to give you all CHILLS #Nani31.” (sic) This marks the Naan E actor’s second outing with the director after Ante Sundaraniki.

Priyanka Mohan and Nani previously worked together in the Telugu film, Gang Leader. Nani31 will have music by Jakes Bejoy. Murali G handles the camera and Karthika Srinivas R is the editor.