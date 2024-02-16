Sivakarthikeyan turns an action star in 'Amaran'

CHENNAI: Actor Sivakarthikeyan's 21st film with director Rajkumar Periasamy has been titled 'Amaran'. The film's title was announced in a teaser video released on Friday. The announcement comes a day before the actor's birthday.

The 38-second glimpse shows Mukund V (Sivakarthikeyan), a Bharatiya Rifles soldier, leading a company against Kashmir insurgents. SK though had played a cop in 'Kaaki Sattai', has taken a pure action avatar with Amaran. The teaser lays emphasis on the battlefield while not revealing much about the other aspects.

Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International is bankrolling the film. Sai Pallavi stars alongside Siva. GV Prakash is the music director of the film, while CH Sai cranking the camera beside Kalaivanan R handling the cuts.

'Amaran' was also Karthik Muthuraman's film title directed by K Rajeshwar and released in 1992.

Sivakarthikeyan, who was last seen in Ayalaan, directed by R Ravikumar, has SK 22 with AR Murugadoss in the pipeline.