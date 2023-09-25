Sivakarthikeyan to team up with AR Murugadoss for his 23rd film

CHENNAI: Actor Sivakarthikeyan has made an official announcement that he would team up with director AR Murugadoss for his 23rd film.

The "Don" actor made the announcement while wishing AR Murugadoss on his birthday. Talks were thick in the tinseltown that this project has been taking shape for a long time.

Siva, who had a successful outing with Madonne Ashwin's Maaveeran, has Ayalaan slated for a Pongal release in 2024, and SK 21 with Rajkumar Periasamy is being filmed.

Murugadoss, who last made Darbar, will end his filmmaking hiatus with this project.