Sivakarthikeyan flags off Bharath’s Kaalidas 2

CHENNAI: Released in 2019, Bharath-starrer Kaalidas was a critically-acclaimed film. Directed by Sri Senthil, the film is getting a part 2. Sivakarthikeyan attended the launch ceremony in Chennai.

Apart from him, producers Lalit Kumar, T Siva, Kathiresan, Arun Viswa, Ambeth Kumar, Sinish, Karunamoorthy and Kumar, filmmaker Ganesh Babu of Dada fame, Kalyan, Jagan, and cinematographer Velraj, among others, were present in the pooja ceremony.

Kaalidas 2 will feature Bharath and Ajay Karthi in prominent roles. Sam CS is the music composer and Suresh Bala is handling the camera. Bhuvan Srinivasan is the editor. Five Star Senthil and Yogeshwaran are jointly producing the film, under the banner Sky Pictures.

The shoot for the film will begin soon and details regarding the other cast will be announced in the coming days.