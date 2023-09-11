'Siren' makers release preface video of Jayam Ravi on his b’day

CHENNAI: Written and directed by Antony Bhagyaraj, Siren stars Jayam Ravi and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles.

On Sunday, the team released a preface video of Jayam Ravi from the film, marking the actor’s birthday.

In the first-look poster, the actor can be seen wearing a shirt and dhoti, with handcuffs in one hand and a big knife in the other hand.

“When fire combined with Charishma..!! Here is the glimpse of fierce performance of @actor_Jayamravi from the sets of #Siren! Excited to Present he #SirenPreface & Siren First Look on his Birthday #HBDJayamRavi #HBDJR,” the makers tweeted.

Bankrolled by Sujatha Vijayakumar, under the banner Home Movie Makers, the film’s music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.



Selva Kumar SK is handling the camera and Ruben is in charge of cuts for Siren. Other announcements about Siren will be made by the makers soon.