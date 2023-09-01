Simran replaces Jyotika in Thalapathy 68?

CHENNAI: We had earlier reported that Jyotika has been approached to play one of the female leads in Vijay’s upcoming film Thalapathy 68. To be directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment, we had also told you about the actress not signing the contract yet. The latest speculation doing the rounds in Kodambakkam is that Simran is likely to be confirmed as the female lead for the older version of Vijay in Thalapathy 68.

However, there is no confirmation on that as well. If it happens, the film will be the seventh time that the duo is coming together for a film and fifth as a pair. They have previously worked together in Thullatha Manamum Thullum, Youth, Udhaya, Once More and Nerukku Ner among others.

The team of Thalapathy 68 is currently in Los Angeles for a 3D VFX scan for one of Vijay’s characters in the movie. He would be seen playing a dual role in the project. Siddhartha Nuni has been finalised as the cinematographer with Yuvan Shankar Raja composing the music. The movie is all set to go on floors in October, after the release of Vijay’s 67th film, Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.