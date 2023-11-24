'Sila Nodigalil is made for the International Audience'

CHENNAI: This is a team that doesn’t show an iota of tiredness despite a long day of promotions. The Sila Nodigalil team enters the premises of DT Next and they laugh, dance with us and make the office vibrant with their energy levels. Yashika starts off with a throwback memory, and says, “Vinay, Sila Nodigalil went on floors around the same time last year. In exactly one year, our film is releasing on Friday. Cheers to that.” Vinay is delighted to hear that and takes us on the film’s pre-production journey. “It was meticulous, which is the reason behind us managing to release the film on time. We had everything sorted in the pre-production stage. We knew our actors, locations and the scenes so that no one felt the pressure on the sets. Every person in the team has put their best foot forward,” he reminisces.

Punnagai Poo Gheetha, a versatile personality in Malaysia, plays another female lead in the movie and is also the film’s producer. She says that she liked the script from the moment she heard it from Vinay. “Malaysia’s audience consume Tamil, Chinese, Bahasa, Tagalog and Korean content. They are huge fans of international cinema. When I listened to the script, the first thing that struck me was that this would be loved by people across the globe. I have been choosy about the work I do and I couldn’t refuse this script. It was like reading a book and I couldn’t wait to know what’s to come next. I was convinced before I decided to produce it,” says Gheetha.

The film marks Yashika’s comeback to the big screen after a brief hiatus and she says that she will be seen in a refreshing role. “I have been getting a lot of messages from my fans on when they would see me again in a substantial role and Sila Nodigalil will be the answer. This is a gripping story that deserved all the hard work. I play a model in the film. Though I started off my career as a model, things were different on the sets of this movie. We shot under freezing temperature in London and were keen on getting the dialogues right along with the expressions,” she laughs. Gheetha adds, “You would see a completely different Yashika in this film and it will be nothing like what she has done before.” Yashika reciprocates her co-star and producer’s love and says, “But you were in a different zone altogether. The emotions you deliver in front of the camera, especially the raised eyebrow, have come out in a beautiful manner.”

Vinay says that he could have shot the film anywhere but Chelmsford in London ended up setting a perfect milieu for the story. “Richard plays a London-based cosmetologist and you would know why the characters and the backdrop were set in that place. Richard after Draupathi and Rudhrathandavam has done justice to this character as well,” he tells us. We couldn’t let the team go before making them shake a leg for Fun Maaro from their film that has been trending on social media. They do it gracefully and Yashika thanks her fans for the love they have been showing on her despite her taking a break from films.





