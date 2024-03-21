Sidharth drops melodic version of Ammy Virk’s ‘Qismat Badal Di’ from ‘Yodha’

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra on Thursday shared a glimpse of a new track from his upcoming film ‘Yodha’ titled ‘Qismat Badal Di’, which is originally from the 2018 Punjabi film ‘Qismat’ starring Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta.

Sidharth took to Instagram, where he dropped the track, which showcases a painful yet melodic journey of the actor in the film, which released on March 15.

The actor captioned it: “QismatBadalDi vekhi mein… Song out now!”

The track is sung by Ammy Virk and B Praak.

The original number featured in the 2018 romantic drama ‘Qismat’ and the song was sung by Ammy Virk and featured Sargun Mehta in its music video.

The film follows a man who falls in love while studying in Chandigarh, despite his marriage being arranged to another woman.

‘Yodha’ will be the first part of an action franchise headlined by Sidharth.

It is jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.