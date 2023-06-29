Sidharth cheers wife Kiara for her upcoming film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

MUMBAI: Actor Sidharth Malhotra is his wife and actor Kiara Advani's best cheerleader. On Wednesday, he arrived at the screening of Kiara's upcoming film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' in Mumbai.

Several celebrities, including the film's lead actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, attended the screening.

But, Sidharth Malhotra's attendance at the event to cheer up his wife Kiara grabbed the attention of the netizens.

The couple can be seen holding hands as they arrived for the event. The actors were dressed in matching white outfits.

Kiara wore a suit. Sidharth, on the other hand, looked charming in a white t-shirt paired with a denim shirt and blue jeans.

Kiara and Sidharth were accompanied by Kiara's parents.

Speaking of 'Satya Prem Ki Katha', the film is set to hit the theatres on June 29.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic film reunites Kartik and Kiara after their 2022 hit 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. The trailer introduces us to Kartik as SatyaPrem and Kiara as Katha.

Kartik is seen pursuing Kiara for marriage as he tries to impress her. The duo gets married. After that, Kiara and Kartik have many difficult experiences together.

The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant and Shikha Talsania.

Apart from this, Kartik will be seen in Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and in Kabir Khan's next untitled project. Kiara, on the other hand, will also be seen in director Shankar's next, 'Game Changer', opposite actor Ram Charan. The official release date of the film is still awaited.