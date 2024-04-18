Begin typing your search...

Siddharth’s first look from Indian 2 out

The star cast includes Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 April 2024 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-18 01:58:47.0  )
Siddharth poster from the film (Photo/X)

CHENNAI: On the occasion of Siddharth’s birthday, the makers of Indian 2 unveiled the character poster of the actor from the film. Helmed by Shankar, the film is bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

Wishing the actor with the poster, the makers wrote, “Team INDIAN-2 wishes the multifaceted SIDDHARTH a Happy Birthday! Your diverse roles and timeless charm continue to captivate everyone! Here’s to another year of success in your journey! #HBDSiddharth #Siddharth #Indian2 (sic).”

The star cast includes Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander is composing music. Indian 2 is set to hit the screens in June this year.

DTNEXT Bureau

