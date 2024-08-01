Siddhant Chaturvedi croons one of his favourite 90s songs

MUMBAI: Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has shared a glimpse of himself crooning "one of his favourite 90s song," titled ‘Jaadu Bhari’.

Siddhant, who has 3.8 million followers on Instagram, took to the Stories section and shared a Reel video in a monochrome tone.

He is seen playing a guitar and singing ‘Jaadu Bhari’.

The post is captioned: “Trying one of my favourite 90s song… Guess the film?”

The track which is originally sung by Udit Narayan, is from the 1996 psychological thriller film ‘Dastak’. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film stars Sushmita Sen in her debut role, alongside Manoj Bajpayee, Mukul Dev, Tiku Talsania, and Sharad Kapoor.

It was written by Vikram Bhatt and produced by Mukesh Bhatt.

Siddhant began his acting debut in 2016, with the sitcom ‘Life Sahi Hai’, which revolved around four male roommates. He then portrayed the role of Prashant Kanaujia, a teenage cricketer, in the 2017 web series ‘Inside Edge’, which was inspired by the Indian Premier League (IPL).

‘Inside Edge’ also featured Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chada, Tanuj Virwani, Angad Bedi, Sayani Gupta and others.

In 2019, he played the role of a street rapper MC Sher in the musical drama ‘Gully Boy’ which was directed by Zoya Akhtar and written by Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The film starred Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Alia Bhatt.

Siddhant has been a part of movies like ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, ‘Gehraiyaan’, ‘Phone Bhoot’.

Recently, he featured in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, a coming-of-age drama directed by Arjun Varain Singh. Written by Singh, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Akhtar, Kagti, and Farhan Akhtar under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films, the film stars Siddhant, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh.

He next has ‘Yudhra’, and ‘Dhadak 2’ in the pipeline.