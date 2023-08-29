Begin typing your search...

Shweta Sharda wins Miss Diva Universe 2023

The dancer-model will be representing India at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant later in November this year in El Salvador.

ByANIANI|29 Aug 2023 6:39 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-08-29 06:39:38.0  )
X

Shweta Sharda (Image source: Instagram)

MUMBAI: Shweta Sharda of Chandigarh is the winner of Miss Diva Universe 2023 beauty pageant. Shweta won the prestigious title on Monday at an event in Mumbai.

The dancer-model will be representing India at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant later in November this year in El Salvador.

Take a look at her winning moment


Meanwhile, Sonal Kukreja was crowned Miss Diva Supranational 2023 and Trisha Shetty from Karnataka secured the Miss Diva 2023 runner-up title.

Shweta, who hails from Chandigarh, is 22-year-old. She relocated to Mumbai at 16 to chase her dreams. She has been featured in several dance shows including 'DID', 'Dance Deewane' and ' Jhalak Dikhlaja'.

The Miss Diva Universe 2023 grand finale saw reigning Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Pratik Gandhi, Srinidhi Shetty, and Sangeeta Bijlani on the judges panel.

ANI

