Shweta Sharda wins Miss Diva Universe 2023

MUMBAI: Shweta Sharda of Chandigarh is the winner of Miss Diva Universe 2023 beauty pageant. Shweta won the prestigious title on Monday at an event in Mumbai.

The dancer-model will be representing India at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant later in November this year in El Salvador.

Take a look at her winning moment





Meanwhile, Sonal Kukreja was crowned Miss Diva Supranational 2023 and Trisha Shetty from Karnataka secured the Miss Diva 2023 runner-up title.

Shweta, who hails from Chandigarh, is 22-year-old. She relocated to Mumbai at 16 to chase her dreams. She has been featured in several dance shows including 'DID', 'Dance Deewane' and ' Jhalak Dikhlaja'.

The Miss Diva Universe 2023 grand finale saw reigning Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Pratik Gandhi, Srinidhi Shetty, and Sangeeta Bijlani on the judges panel.