Shruti lends voice to title track of Yash’s Toxic

CHENNAI: While the announcement video of Yash’s Toxic has been breaking several records, we learn that actor-singer Shruti Haasan has recently lent her voice to the title track from Geethu Mohandas’ directorial. The title announcement video of the film was released on Friday.

As it was not announced earlier, the musician-actor’s voice in the video has come across as a surprise and has delighted her fans. Toxic - A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is co-produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind creations. The film will arrive in theatres on April 10, 2025.

Shruti had recently released her independent track Monster Machine and it has crossed over 1.8 million views. She also sung a song and played a cameo in Nani’s recently released film, Hi Nanna.

Shruti Haasan will be next seen in Salaar Part-1 Ceasefire, alongside Prabhas. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film will hit the screens on December 22.