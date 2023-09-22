Shruti joins hands with dad Kamal Haasan for a musical project

CHENNAI: Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan, at a recent event, announced the collaboration between RKFI and musician-actor Shruti Haasan for a project.

Since the announcement, the fans are eagerly waiting for more details around the project. Shruti Haasan recently hosted an ‘Ask me Question’ session where one of her fan questioned her about any update on the project with her father.

Sharing her excitement, Shruti said “It’s a musical project and we are going to announce it very soon on what it is!! I am really excited.”

Previously, at an event in Dubai when Shruti presented an award to Kamal Haasan for Best Singer, the legendary actor on stage gave us a hint about this project and mentioned that Raaj Kamal Film International and Shruti Haasan are working on new musical project.

Since then the anticipation around the project is at its peak.

Shruti had previously released two independent singles - Edge and She Is A Hero which received great admiration from the audiences. The actor is planning to release her third single soon, and her fans can’t hold their excitement on it.

On the work front, Shruti will be seen playing a lead role in the much awaited Salaar alongside Prabhas. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and will be releasing soon.