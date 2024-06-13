Shruti Haasan joins the shoot of Adivi Sesh’s pan-India action drama 'Dacoit'; massive action schedule happening in Hyderabad

CHENNAI: Adivi Sesh’s mega pan-India action drama ‘Dacoit’ is progressing with its shoot in Hyderabad. Shruti Haasan who plays the female lead joins the team in this schedule. The makers will be canning crucial scenes and action part involving the lead cast in this schedule.

The actress shared a selfie of her with Sesh and both are seen having a fun time.

Dacoit is a gripping story of two former lovers, who must unite to commit a series of robberies to change their lives. After having served as the Director of Photography for several Telugu blockbusters including 'Kshanam’ and ‘Goodachari’, headlined by Adivi Sesh, Shaneil Deo is making his feature directorial debut.

This is the first collaboration for Sesh and Shruti. The project is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios. It is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu.

Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo have also penned the film's story and screenplay.

The film marks Sesh's second straight Hindi film after his 2022 acclaimed Major.