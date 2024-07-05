Shruti Haasan joins superstar Rajnikanth in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s “Coolie”

CHENNAI: Actor-musician Shruti Haasan has joined the cast of the much awaited film Coolie starring Superstar Rajnikanth.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial promises to be an action packed drama combining Rajnikanth’s screen presence and Kanagaraj’s direction.

On Friday, Shruti shared a picture from the set of the film recently, much to the delight of her fans.

The actress’s addition to the cast has already heightened the excitement, anticipation for the film and discussions on social media about her character in the movie.