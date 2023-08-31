Shruti completes dubbing for Salaar

CHENNAI: Actor Shruti Haasan, who is known for her roles in 7 aum Arivu, Moonu, Puli, Vedaalam and Poojai in Tamil, is now working alongside Prabhas in Salaar. Shruti recently posted a picture of her at a dubbing studio in Hyderabad on her Instagram Stories.

Along with the picture, the actor captioned, “Guess what I am dubbing for.” She has completed the dubbing for Salaar, which is scheduled to hit the screens on September 28.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame, this mega project is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, the makers of the KGF franchise, and features the same technical team from the KGF series. Salaar will release in five languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.