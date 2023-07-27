Shruti completes 14 years in film industry

CHENNAI: Actor Shruti Haasan achieves a milestone as she completes 14 years in the film industry. The actor started her acting career with the Luck in Bollywood, which was released in 2009. She made her Tamil debut with 7aum Arivu (2011), in which Suriya played the lead. In the Tamil film industry, Shruti is known for her roles in 3, Puli, Vedhalam, Poojai and many more.

Commenting on completing 14 years in the industry, Shruti says, “Honestly, when I did my first film, I didn’t even know if I was going to do a second film. It was something I did completely by chance. I am grateful for every experience, opportunity, and lesson that the last 14 years have brought me. As I look back on my journey, I am filled with a sense of pride and gratitude for all that I have achieved and all the wonderful people I have met along the way. Here’s to many more years of growth, learning, and creative fulfillment.”

In Tamil, she was last seen in Laabam with Vijay Sethupathi. Meanwhile, the Singam 3 actor has Salaar, alongside Prabhas, in her pipeline. She is also awaiting her international debut this year. Apart from these, Shruti will also be releasing her musical project this year.