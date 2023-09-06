Shraddha Kapoor "missing" her 'Chhichhore' gang

MUMBAI: Actor Shraddha Kapoor on Wednesday took a stroll down memory lane to mark the fourth anniversary of her film 'Chhichhore'.

In the movie, Shraddha played the character of Maya, a college-going girl. Besides, she was also seen as a married woman in the film and carried the looks effortlessly and performed distinctively.

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, 'Chhichhore' revolves around a group of college friends who go through the good and the bad times of college and life after it. The comedy-drama film received a lot of praise and positive feedback from the audience and the critics. It was Sushant Singh Rajput's last film which was released on the big screen. The actor passed away on June 14, 2020.

On the four years of release, Nitesh Tiwari shared a picture on his social media accounts with the whole cast. Taking us back to Chhichhore days, Shraddha Kapoor took to her social media, reacting on the picture shared by Nitesh, and captioned, "Major missing #Chhichhore" with a pink heart.

'Chhichhore' also starred Tahir Raj Bhasin, Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty and Prateik Babbar.