Shraddha Arya credits Dheeraj Dhoopar for her style inspiration

MUMBAI: Actress Shraddha Arya praised her 'Kundali Bhagya' ex-co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar for his stylish outfits on screen and off screen, professing how he always encouraged her to be on top of her fashion game.



During a Zee event, Shraddha, who plays Preeta in 'Kundali Bhagya' clinched the title of 'Most Stylish Woman'.

Her portrayal of Preeta cements her status as a style icon, and her impeccable sense of fashion and grace has garnered loads of appreciation from her fans, applauding her for effortlessly carrying herself with elegance and poise in everything she wears.

Shraddha said: "I am grateful to the stylists who work with me to select the perfect clothes and jewellery. I thought I had been putting in a lot of hard work for years and no one noticed, but I was wrong."

"I also want to thank Dheeraj for his contribution as Karan in our show. Now, everyone will say that I always have to take his name during a special moment, and this time it is literally true. Every time I would see Dheeraj come out in new outfits for a new scene, I used to feel like my clothes were not good enough. He was always super stylish, always made me compete, and be at the top of my game," she added.

The show airs on Zee TV.