Shooting of SK’s next directed by AR Murugadoss begins

CHENNAI: Actor Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film, directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies, was launched yesterday with a pooja ceremony. With the presence of the cast and crew members, shooting has officially commenced on Thursday.

The film is said to introduce a fresh perspective to Indian cinema, exploring an innovative realm and delivering an exhilarating action-packed experience. Actor Rukmini Vasanth, will be seen playing the female lead alongside Sivakarthikeyan. She rose to fame among the Tamil audience with the Sapta Saagaradaache Ello franchise. Earlier in an interview with DT Next, Sivakarthikeyan said that the film will be shot at a rapid pace and will aim for a release earlier next year.

Music composed by Anirudh, the cinematography will be handled by Sudeep Elamon. Sreekar Prasad will be looking after the editing for the film, which has Arun Venjaramoodu as the art director. Master Dilip Subbarayan will choreograph stunts for this movie.

The film’s first leg of shooting has already commenced. The official announcement about the others in the cast and crew will be made soon.