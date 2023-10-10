Shooting of Gentleman 2 commences in Chennai

CHENNAI: Bankrolled by KT Kunjumon, Gentleman 2 features Chethan, Nayanthara Chakravarthy, Priyaa Lal, Radha Ravi and Mime Gopi, among others. The shooting of the film commenced on Monday in the city and Minister Saminathan inaugurated the ceremony.

The first instalment of the franchise, Gentleman, starring Arjun and Madhoo in lead roles, was released 30 years ago. It was directed by Shankar. Now, Gentleman 2 is helmed by A Gokul Krishna.

Producer KT Kunjumon says, “It is an honour to kick-start the shooting of Gentleman-2 here at Sathya Studios, as I share beautiful memories with it.

I had a phenomenal growth in the industry by distributing the movies of MGR and the films that were created by Sathya Studios. So I feel auspicious to have the shooting started here.”

The film features musical score by Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani and Vairamuthu is penning the lyrics. Ajayan Vincent is handling the camera and Thotta Tharani is the art director. Sathish Suriya is taking care of the cuts.

The shooting will take place in Chennai for next 26 days followed by other schedules in Hyderabad, Malaysia, Dubai, Sri Lanka and many.