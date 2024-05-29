En route to the Himalayas, actor Rajinikanth says 'peace and harmony can only be achieved with spirituality'

CHENNAI: 'Superstar' Rajinikanth, who was at the Chennai airport on Wednesday to board a flight to Delhi en route to the Himalayas, emphasised the significance of spirituality while speaking to the mediapersons present. The actor had just returned from a trip to Abu Dhabi a day earlier.



He said, "Spirituality is very important. Peace, harmony, and faith in God can only be achieved through spirituality." He also told the media that his first trip to the mountains had been a totally new experience and that is why he makes it a point to visit the Himalayas every year.the

When asked if his journey would lead to a new India, Rajinikanth smiled and said, "I hope so."

He also said that spirituality was not just important for India but for the entire world.

The actor will also visit the famed Mahavatar Babaji Cave in Uttarakhand, which is a regular sojourn for him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is all set to begin his next film project 'Coolie', helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. He has also reportedly finished filming for TJ Gnanavel's 'Vettaiyan'.