Shooting commences for Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar

CHENNAI: Bankrolled by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya, under the banners Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, Dulquer Salmaan’s next Telugu venture is launched with a pooja recently.

Titled Lucky Baskhar, the shooting for the film has started, with Venky Atluri of Vaathi fame being the captain of the ship. Lucky Baskhar revolves around an ordinary man’s extraordinary journey to unscalable heights.

Meenakshi Chaudhary plays the femal lead. GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music for the film. Navin Nooli is handling the cuts and cinematography is overseen by Nimish Ravi. Other announcements about the film will be made by the makers soon.

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in King Of Kotha, alongside Rithika Singh and Aishwarya Lekshmi.