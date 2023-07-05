Shoot of D50 aka Raayan to commence today on ECR

Dhanush is all set to don the director’s hat yet again as the shoot of his 50th film will go on floors at a studio on ECR today. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film will also have Dhanush playing the lead role and will be seen sporting a shaved head for his character. The actor tonsured his hair in Tirumala Tirupathi temple earlier this week.

D50 aka Raayan will have SJ Suryah and Sundeep Kishan playing Dhanush’s brothers while Dushara plays their sister. Aparna Balamurali plays Sundeep’s love interest in the movie. Kalidas Jayaram too is said to be roped in to play a crucial role in the revenge drama that is set in the backdrop of north Chennai. “Over 500 houses have been constructed in a studio on ECR and the movie will begin with a formal pooja on Wednesday. There will be a glimpse video of the film that will be presented to Dhanush’s fans and audience soon,” said a tinseltown source to DT Next.

The team has planned to shoot the movie in a single stretch for 90 days and call it a wrap in October. Official announcement on the rest of the cast and crew will be made soon.