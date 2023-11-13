Begin typing your search...

Shiva Rajkumar-starrer 'Ghost' to stream on ZEE5

The Kannada arm of ZEE5 shared the update on its official X page

ByPTIPTI|13 Nov 2023 4:37 PM GMT
Shiva Rajkumar-starrer Ghost to stream on ZEE5
X
Poster of the film ' Ghost '
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

NEW DELHI: Kannada film "Ghost", starring Shiva Rajkumar, will start streaming on ZEE5 from November 17.

The heist action thriller, written and directed by M G Srinivas, released in theatres on October 19.

The Kannada arm of ZEE5 shared the update on its official X page.

"OG - original gangstar... November 17 #Ghost #GhostOnZEE5 #WatchOnZEE5 @lordmgsrinivas @SandeshPro @ArjunJanyaMusic @TSeries @PenMovies @anupampkher @NimmaShivanna @jois_archie #ZEE5 #ZEE5Kannada," the streamer said in the post.

"Ghost" narrates the story of a man's (Rajkumar) quest for justice. It also stars Jayaram, Anupam Kher, Prashant Narayanan, Satya Prakash, and Archana Jois.

The film is produced by Sandesh Nagaraj of Sandesh Productions.

GhostShiva RajkumarZEE5KannadaSandesh ProductionsSandesh NagarajCinema
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X