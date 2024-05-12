Shilpa, Shamita celebrate Mother's Day with their mom Sunanda Shetty in Vaishno Devi

MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty Kundra embarked on a spiritual journey with her mother Sunanda Shetty and her sister- actor Shamita. On Saturday, she paid a visit to Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate Mother's Day with her 'Devi'.

Ahead of Mother's Day, Shilpa penned a sweet message for her mom along with the adorable picture.

Mother and daughter duo twin in pink ethnic outfits.

The image captured Shilpa and Shamita planting a kiss on Sunanda's cheeks.

Along with the post, the message read, "At Vaishnodevi with our Devi. Happy Mother's Day, today, tomorrow and everyday Ma. We will love you and celebrate you forever."

Before Vaishno Devi, Shilpa had visited Kedarnath.

On Friday, Shilpa Shetty shared glimpses of her sojourn on her Instagram account, capturing the tranquil beauty of snow-clad mountains and her accommodation amidst the serenity of Kedarnath, accompanied by the soul-stirring anthem 'Namo Namo' from the movie 'Kedarnath'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series is streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

She will also act in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.