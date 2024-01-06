Shia LaBeouf confirmed into Catholic Church, intends to become a deacon

LOS ANGELES: Actor Shia LaBeouf has been confirmed into the Catholic Church and reportedly hopes to become a deacon years after he was accused of physical and emotional abuse.



“We are thrilled to share that our dear friend Shia LaBeouf has fully entered the Church this past weekend through the sacrament of confirmation!” the Capuchin Franciscans -- Western America Province announced in a Facebook post, reports pagesix.com.

“The Capuchin Franciscan friars are overjoyed to welcome him into the fold and witness his deep commitment to his faith journey.”

The 37-year-old star confirmed at Old Mission Santa Ines Parish in Solvang, California on New Year’s Eve, according to The Catholic News Agency.

The 'Transformers' actor embraced the practices of the Catholic church after embarking “on a profound spiritual journey,” the Capuchin Franciscans explained on social media.

“His decision to fully enter the Church is a testament to his sincere desire to grow in his relationship with God and live out the Gospel values,” the statement continued.

The Capuchin Franciscans expressed their belief in the “transformative power of faith and the incredible impact it can have on one’s life” and said they were “humbled” to be there for LaBeouf along the way.

“We invite you to join us in celebrating this momentous occasion and to keep Shia LaBeouf in your prayers as he continues to deepen his faith and seek God’s guidance in his life,” the statement said.

“May his example inspire others to explore their own spiritual paths and find solace in the loving embrace of the Church.”

LaBeouf’s confirmation sponsor, Capuchin friar Brother Alexander Rodriguez, told CNA that he has wanted to become a deacon since starring in his 2022 movie 'Padre Pio' in which he portrayed Italian priest Francesco Forgione.

“He just spontaneously said, ‘I want to become a deacon,’ and he still feels that way,” Rodriguez told the website.

Deacons are “ministers of sacrament” and baptize, lead prayers, witness marriages and conduct wake and funeral services, according to the US Conference of Catholic Bishops.

While preparing for the film, LaBeouf immersed himself in Catholicism and lived in a monastery with Franciscan Capuchin friars.

LaBeouf was raised by a Catholic father and a Jewish mother and was baptised and had a Bar Mitzvah.

His journey into the Catholic Church comes nearly three years after he was accused of physically and emotionally abusing his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs.

LaBeouf denied the accusations and had checked into a “long-term inpatient treatment” facility, with his attorney saying at the time that he “needs help and he knows that.”

FKA Twigs, 36, described her ex’s apology as “gaslighting” and a reminder of how he acted in their relationship.

The case is scheduled to go to trial in October.

LaBeouf since has welcomed a daughter with Mia Goth.