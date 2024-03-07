Sharwanand’s next with Krithi Shetty titled Manamey

CHENNAI: On the occasion of Sharwanand’s birthday, the first look poster of the actor’s next, titled Manamey, was released on Wednesday. Actor Krithi Shetty, will be seen playing the female lead.

Manamey is described as a coming-of-age entertainer, with a compelling love story. Sharing the first look poster, along with the glimpse video, on X, the actor wrote, “Welcoming you all to the world of #Manamey (sic).”

The poster shows the actor standing on a rooftop of a skyscraper in London, with a small boy.

The film, directed by Sriram Adittya, is bankrolled by People Media Factory. Hesham Abdul Wahab, known for Hridayam and Hi Naana, will be the music composer. Vishnu Sharma and Gnana Shekar VS are handling the cinematography, with Prawin Pudi taking care of the editing.

Meanwhile, Sharwanand will also be seen in two other films, of which one is directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara and the other by Ram Abbaraju respectively. Krithi will be next seen in LIC, starring Love Today fame Pradeep Ranganathan, and helmed by Vignesh Shivan.