Sharvari heaps praise on her 'Vedaa' co-star John Abraham, says, "You have been my North Star"

MUMBAI: Actor Sharvari, who will be seen sharing screen space with John Abraham in the action-packed film 'Vedaa', lauded the 'Madras Cafe' actor by calling him the "baap of action". She also expressed gratitude towards the entire team and her fans.

Sharvari took to her Instagram handle to share a carousel of pictures alongside John Abraham from her highly anticipated film 'Vedaa'. Along with the photos, she wrote a lengthy note expressing gratitude and joy over the positive response to the teaser.

She mentioned, "Every time anyone asked me what I wanted to become when I grow up, I only had one answer - I wanted to be an actor! Well it is easier said than done ... years of patience, keeping the fire burning inside for the love of the craft, honing my skills, controlling my insecurities, going through days of self-doubt & introspection, coming out of that crashing down feeling, because well ... the stars have to really align to get that one project .. that empowers you to deliver the best."

She further talked about the director and shared, "I came to this beautiful industry with no backing, knowing fully well that every film that I do has to be a hit or get acclaim for me to survive. Along the way, I met mentors who I can truly call my guardian angels. @nikkhiladvani sir you are my guiding light .. you believed in me .. you told me to have faith in myself and you gave me #Vedaa!"

"I don't know if I would be so confident and energized to prove myself if I didn't have you and this special film with me. The entire team at @zeestudiosofficial @emmayentertainment - @onlyemmay & @madhubhojwani, thank you for making me a part of this incredibly creative place which I now call my family," Sharvari added.

Later in the post, she thanked John for his support and wrote, "@thejohnabraham thank you for everything. You are the baap of action and you have been my North Star through the filming. I'm glad I can now reach out to you and take your advice on almost everything..I live to fight another day because of you guys. I live to dream another day because of you."

While concluding the post, the stunning actor expressed gratitude towards the audience for their overwhelming response to the teaser and mentioned, "Thank you everyone for the love. It's overwhelming to see the teaser of #Vedaa trending at No 1! It's surreal. I always wanted my journey to kick-start ... and here it begins..See you in cinemas on July 12"

Recently, the makers dropped the teaser of the film, which provided a glimpse into a world of bravery and struggle, accompanied by high-octane action scenes and jaw-dropping feats recorded on a huge scale.

It showed the intense confrontation between John Abraham and Abhishek Banerjee. Other than the two, Sharvari Wagh also shines and offers an exhilarating cinematic experience.

'Vedaa' follows the journey of a young woman (played by Sharvari Wagh) who faces and resists a repressive system against Abhishek Banerjee's portrayal of an elusive antagonist. With the help of her saviour (John), this unusual ally becomes her weapon in the struggle for justice.

John Abraham took to his Instagram handle to share the teaser of the action thriller film. He wrote in the caption, "Jhagadna nahi aata mujhe, sirf jung ladni aati hai! #VedaaTeaserOutNow. (Link in bio) Releasing in cinemas on 12th July. @sharvari @nowitsabhi @tamannaahspeaks @nikkhiladvani @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @shariq_patel @minnakshidas @aseemarrora @zeestudiosofficial @emmayentertainment @johnabrahament @zeemusiccompany @zeecinema"

Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the film also stars Tamannah Bhatia in lead roles.

Director Nikkhil Advani earlier said in a statement, "Vedaa is not just a film. It's inspired from real events and is a reflection of our society and pushes the boundaries of reality. Working with John, Sharvari and Abhishek Banerjee has been an incredible experience and I'm glad to finally announce the release date and fingers crossed the audiences gets moved the way we all did when we first heard the story of Vedaa."

Madhu Bhojwani, producer, Emmay Entertainment said in a statement, "We are delighted to announce the release date for our film. Vedaa is an inspiring tale based on true events with engaging performances and high-octane action and drama, perfect for a big screen experience."Written by Aseem Arora, Vedaa is produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment.

'Vedaa' is set to hit the theatres on July 12 this year.