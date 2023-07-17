Shanmuga Pandian’s next begins with pooja

CHENNAI: The makers of actor Shanmuga Pandian’s next film has begun the shooting for the film on Sunday with a pooja. The ceremony was attended by Premalatha Vijayakanth.Written and directed by U Anbu of Walter and Rekla fame, the movie is tentatively titled as Production #1.

Anticipated to be a action film, the plot revolves around wild elephants and tribal people living in forest. The screenplay and dialogue are penned by Parthiban Desingu of Natpe Thunai fame. Kasthuri Raja, MS Bhaskar and Yamini Chandar will be seen in prominent roles. This will be Shanmuga Pandian’s second film, after Madurai Veeran.

Produced by Directors Cinemas, the first phase of the film’s shooting has begun in Kerala. The team has planned to shoot at the forests in Odisha and Thailand as well. SR Sathishkumar will handle the camera and Ilaiyaraja will be the editor of the yet-to-be titled film. The title of the film is expected to be announced on August 3.