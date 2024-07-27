Shane Nigam's Madraskaaran teaser unveiled

CHENNAI: Helmed by Vaali Mohan Das of Rangoli fame, Madraskaaran stars Shane Nigam, Aishwarya Dutta, Niharika and Kalaiyarasan in the lead roles. Billed to be an action-thriller, the film's teaser was released recently.



During the teaser launch event, Shane Nigam said, “I am running out of words, and emotionally overwhelmed. My heartiest thanks to Jagadish brother and Vaali brother for this great opportunity. They have created this film with utmost dedication. My humble thanks to Silambarasan TR for unveiling the film’s teaser. I request you all to support this movie.”

B Jagadish of SR Productions is backing the film, while Sam CS is composing the music. Jagadish shared, “The essence of Madras lies in the convergence of people from various cities and towns seeking their livelihood. Madraskaaran will serve as a poignant portrayal of such experiences intertwined with emotions. Typically, a producer would wait for the entire script narration before giving approval, but I was convinced halfway through the narration.”

Actor Kalaiyarasan stated, “Basically I am a Chennaiite, but I play a guy from Pudukottai in this movie. I am never bothered about the big and small budget movies, and all that I wanted is to be a part of good movies.”

Aishwarya Dutta said, “This is my 11th year in the industry. I got this film after many hurdles and challenges. I have acted in many movies, but most of them remain unreleased. Vaali Mohan narrated a script, and we started working on it, which was stalled in just five days. Later, I shared about this all with my friend Jagadish, and spoke about director Vaali as well. Eventually, he came on board to produce Madraskaaran, and I got an opportunity to be a part of this movie as well. This film will be a special one for me, and I believe it will be my comeback.”

The filming took place in a single stretch schedule across Chennai, Madurai, and Kochi. The post-production phase is currently underway at a rapid pace.