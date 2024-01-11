Shahid Kapoor to slay the dance floor with his killer moves in 'Laal Peeli Akhiyaan' song

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is not only a great actor but he is also a versatile dancer. It's been a long time since his fans saw him shaking a leg with full energy in films. Interestingly, the wait is now over.

Shahid is all set to set the dance floor on fire with the song 'Laal Peeli Akhiyaan' song from his upcoming film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', which also stars Kriti Sanon and Dharmendra.

On Thursday, Kriti and Shahid took to Instagram and dropped the song's teaser. In the brief clip, Shahid can be seen showcasing impressive dancing skills. He looked dapper in a black shirt that he paired with black pants and shades.

Kriti captioned the teaser, "Killer moves, banger beats... get ready 'cause @shahidkapoor is here to raise the heat!" The dancing glimpse of Shahid left his fans elated. "slaying the dance floor like a pro," a social media user commented.



" I'm ready to fall in love with Shahid again," another one wrote. The film 'Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar have produced it. The film will be out in theatres on February 9. Shahid also has 'Deva' with Pooja Hegde in his kitty.

The cast recently finished shooting for the film's first schedule.Recently, production house Roy Kapur Films shared a picture on X (formerly Twitter) and made the announcement. They wrote, "And it's a wrap for #DEVA schedule one. See you in 2024!" The makers shared a picture of a gun-shaped cake with the text, "Deva first schedule done and dusted."

The film is being helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni' and is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios.

The film will be released in theatres on the occasion of Dussehra 2024.