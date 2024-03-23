Shahid Kapoor to headline Ashwatthama

CHENNAI: Ashwatthama was in the pre-production stage for a long time, with producers and actors backing out of the project. Recently, Shahid Kapoor announced that he will be playing the titular role. Directed by Sachin Ravi, the film is titled Ashwatthama The Saga Continues.

Taking to X, the actor wrote, “Myth and reality will blur, as past and present collide, when an ancient legend meets this modern marvel! This is the story of #AshwatthamaTheSagaContinues, the immortal warrior a Magnum Opus you can not miss (sic).”

Initially planned to be helmed by Aditya Dhar of Uri: The Surgical Strike fame, the project was shelved due to technical reasons. Now, the project is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh. Details about the other cast and crew are kept under wraps. The film is expected to release in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam. Meanwhile, Shahid is currently shooting for Deva.