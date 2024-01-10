Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon starrer romantic film gets title

MUMBAI: The makers finally announced the title of the most anticipated film, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

The film marks Shahid and Kriti’s first on-screen collaboration.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid Kapoor treated fans to the film’s title along with a new poster.

The poster showed the undeniable chemistry of Shahid and Kriti. The film is titled ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – An Impossible Love Story’.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, “This Valentine’s week, experience an impossible love story!#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya in cinemas 9th February, 2024 A Maddock Films production.”

With this, Shahid Kapoor returns to the genre of romance after the blockbuster hit of Kabir Singh, leaving fans overjoyed for what’s in store. Apart from Shahid and Kriti, the film also stars the legendary actor Dharmendra.

Previously, the makers unveiled the first look of the actors, and undoubtedly Kriti and Shahid looked super hot together. In the image, Shahid and Kriti can be seen sitting on a bike and facing each other. Amidst a sunset backdrop, the actors can be seen in an intimate pose, garnering fans’ attention.

Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, a Maddock Film’s production, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar.

Experience this romantic entertainer, which is slated to release on February 9. Apart from this, Shahid also has ‘Deva’ with Pooja Hegde in his kitty. The cast recently finished shooting for the film’s first schedule. Recently, production house Roy Kapur Films shared a picture on X (formerly Twitter) and made the announcement. They wrote, “And it’s a wrap for #DEVA schedule one. See you in 2024!”

The makers shared a picture of a gun-shaped cake with the text, “Deva first schedule done and dusted.”The film is being helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like ‘Salute’ and ‘Kayamkulam Kochunni’ and is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios.

The film will be released in theatres on the occasion of Dussehra 2024.