Shah Rukh Khan thanks Peru for their 'Jawan' love

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's action-vigilante-thriller film 'Jawan' has been successful not just in India, but also overseas.



'Jawan' has taken even South America by storm as audiences were seen having a ball watching the film in Peru. Thanking the Peruvian audiences for their love, SRK said he was grateful for their love.

Sharing a video on 'X', SRK wrote: "Thank u Peru!!! Very happy and Grateful… seeing all the videos coming from u all. Continue loving #Jawan this way!!!"

The video shared by his fan club and retweeted by the Bollywood superstar shows audiences going wild in theatres, dancing to the movie's biggest songs 'Zinda Banda Ho' and 'Not Ramaiyaa Vastavaiyaa'.

The songs composed by Anirudh Ravichander have been a big success and even audiences in Peru were shown dancing to the songs, imitating the moves and grooving to all the tracks.

Apart from Peru, the movie has also done good in theatres in Brazil when factoring South America, while it has been a blockbuster in North America, particularly in Mexico and the US.

Some of the film's other big international markets include the UAE, Australia, New Zealand, the UK and France, among others. In these countries, 'Jawan' has managed to remain among the Top 3 films, even surpassing both 'Nun II' and 'The Equalizer' for a good period of time.

At present, the film has earned more than Rs.937.61 crore worldwide and by the end of the week it is predicted that it will enter the Rs1,000 crore club at a rate much faster than 'Pathaan'.

The SRK-starrer has been directed by Atlee with a strong star-studded cast which includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.

'Jawan' is about a man who dons the mantle of a vigilante and sets out to fight against corruption in a Robin Hood style.