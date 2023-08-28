Shah Rukh Khan, Rashmika Mandanna come together for an ad; fans elated

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has too many interesting projects in store for his fans. While fans have been waiting for the release of the 'Jawan' trailer, a new detail about his collaboration with actor Rashmika Mandanna has now piqued their interest.

On Monday, a picture of SRK posing with Rashmika surfaced online, garnering netizens' attention.

Expressing excitement, a social media user wrote, "Wow wow....can't wait to see the ad."

"This is the best surprise," another one commented.

"Shah Rukh Khan with Rashmika.They shoot for an advertisement at YRF Studio. Soon to release. Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper," another fan tweeted.

However, the duo has not officially shared anything on their social media handles yet.

Coming back to 'Jawan', the film is all set to hit the theatres on September 7.

In the action-packed drama, SRK will be seen sharing screen space with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Shah Rukh recently conducted ASK SRK session on Twitter, wherein he answered several questions regarding to 'Jawan'.

In one of his tweets, he described the film as “a film about women made for men.”

One of the fans tweeted to Shah Rukh, “Hi @iamsrk sir, eagerly anticipating #Jawan! Can you tease us with one word that best describes the journey your character goes through in the film? #AskSRK.” To this, Shah Rukh replied, “No tease, the one word that drives the movie is ‘Women’ it’s a film about women made for men!! Hope all like the Mass and Class….#Jawan”

One of the fans asked SRK his ‘favourite’ part about shooting Jawan.The actor replied, “Donning all the looks and varied roles. Hectic work but too much fun when I saw the results.”

Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra also star in the film which will have a cameo by Deepika Padukone. Atlee has directed the film.