Shades of Emotion: Niram Maarum Ulagil first look unveiled

CHENNAI: Helmed by debutant filmmaker Britto JB, the makers of Niram Maarum Ulagil unveiled the first-look poster and also revealed the title of the film on Saturday. The poster also features the line, ‘The Shades Of Emotion’.



Starring Rio, Bharathiraja, Natty Nataraj and Sandy in pivotal roles, the film revolves around four stories and how emotion plays a major role in bring them together. The poster has a silhouette of a woman, gun, auto, train, spectacle, building and also the character pictures of all the four lead characters. One story happens in Mumbai, one with Chennai’s housing board as a backdrop, one story travels in Vellangkanni and the last one at Thiruttani. Bankrolled by Signature Productionz and GS Cinema International, Niram Maarum Ulagil also stars Naren, Mime Gopi and Vadivukkarasi, among others.

Mallika Arjun and Manikanda Raja are handling the camera, while Tamil Arasan is in charge of cuts. Dev Prakash is the music composer for Niram Maarum Ulagil. The team has wrapped up the shoot and the post-production works are happening on a fast pace. Other details regarding the teaser, trailer, audio and release date will be announced by the makers in the upcoming days.