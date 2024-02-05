Shaam’s next titled Asthram, first look out

CHENNAI: Actor Shaam, who was last seen in Vijay’s Varisu, is all set for his next film. The first look and the title of the project was unveiled by actors Arya, Kichcha Sudeep, Sayyeshaa and filmmakers Venkat Prabhu and Vamshi Paidipally.

Titled Asthram- The Secret, the film is helmed by Aravind Rajagopal. Sharing the first-look poster, Arya wrote, “Shaam Bhai in a new avatar Here is the first-look poster of #Asthram

I’m sure this is going to be super exciting film. Congratulations team @shaamactor @iamaravindraja @SundaramurthyKS #Asthram #AsthramTheSecret #Shaam #Firstlook (sic).” The intriguing poster features Shaam in a furious look.

Touted to be an action-thriller, Asthram has Niranjani playing the female lead. Bankrolled by DSM Dhanashanmugamani, the film has music by Sundaramurthy KS. Kalyan Venkataraman is handling the camera and Bhoopathy Vedhagiri is overseeing the cuts.

Announcements regarding the teaser, trailer and release date will be made by the makers in the upcoming days.