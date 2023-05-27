Sengol is the pride of Tamil culture: EPS writes to PM Modi

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing gratitude on behalf of people of Tamil Nadu for installing the historic golden Sengol near the Speaker's seat. He stated the Sengol symbolises Tamil pride, legacy & cultural heritage.

The former chief minister expressed his gratitude and wishes for constructing the Parliament in record time and installing the sceptre.



Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TKS Elangovan on Thursday said that it is a symbol of "monarchy" and not democracy.



"Sengol is a symbol of monarchy and not democracy. Sengol is not given by the political parties but by mutt. Mutt is also another symbol of monarchy. They had given a Sengol when India got independence at that time," the DMK leader said while talking to ANI.



Various rituals according to the Vedas will be performed ahead of the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, sources said on Thursday. At 11:30 am, all the invitees including members of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha, chairman and other distinguished guests are expected to be seated in the Lok Sabha chamber in the new building.



The function is expected to begin at about 12 pm and is expected to be over by around 1:30 pm. "During the function, the secret Sengol will be installed in the Central Hall of Parliament in the new building, which is essentially the Lok Sabha chamber. A speech will be delivered by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to make the closing speech," sources said.

