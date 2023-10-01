Seenu Ramasamy all set to don the greasepaint

CHENNAI: National Award-winning filmmaker Seenu Ramasamy is all set to make his debut in acting. Helmed by Vijay Karthik, who worked as an assistant director under producer-filmmaker CV Kumar, the shooting of the yet-to-be-titled film commenced in Chennai on Saturday.

The movie is produced by S Thangaraj, under the banner Thangam Cinemas. Arun and Niranjana are playing the leads in the film. The plot of the film revolves around the idea that social justice is standing by the victims and it applies to all societies.

SR Hari will compose the music for the untitled film. AS Surya handles the cinematography, while VB Venkat takes care of editing. The shooting of the film will continue in places like Villupuram, Coimbatore and Pollachi.

Seenu Ramasamy’s directorial works include Thenmerku Paruvakaatru, Neerparavai , Maamanithan and Dharma Durai, among others.