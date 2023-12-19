"Seems like yesterday...": Arshad Warsi celebrates 20 years of 'Munna Bhai MBBS'

MUMBAI: It's a special day for actor Arshad Warsi as his blockbuster hit 'Munna Bhai MBBS' completed 20 years today since its release.

Arshad Warsi, who has given us many interesting characters to rejoice on, his performance as Circuit in the film has been the most notorious one. In fact, Circuit's character became a cult, the biggest example of friendship goals.

As the film completes 20 years, Arshad expresses gratitude for having the chance to play the role.

On this occasion, Arshad took to Instagram and wrote, "20 years, wow, seems like yesterday... I thank you all for loving Munna & Circuit so much."

He shared a lovely throwback picture of him and Sanjay Dutt from the film.

As soon as he shared the picture, fans and followers flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, " is charachar ko wapis laao bhai."

Another user commented, "One of the best movies ever made[?]"

Rajkumar Hirani made his directorial debut in 2003 with the comedy-drama, 'Munna Bhai MBBS'. The filmmaker presented to the audience the iconic characters of Munna Bhai and Circuit played by Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi respectively. Rajkumar Hirani through his film introduced the audience to the iconic 'Jaadu ki Jhappi'.

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see the iconic duo Munna Bhai and Circuit back on the big screen together.

Recently, a viral video raised speculations among fans that the trio Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi and Director Rajkumar Hirani are all set to reunite for 'Munna Bhai 3'.

In the viral video, Sanjay is seen in the company of Rajkumar Hirani.

A few moments later Arshad, dressed as as his character Circuit from the 'Munna Bhai' franchise is seen exiting the same building and enveloping Sanjay in a warm hug.

The video went viral on social media and since then fans have been speculating on what's brewing.

An official announcement of 'Munna Bhai 3' from the makers is still awaited.