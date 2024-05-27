Second single from Indian 2 to release on May 29

CHENNAI: The makers of Indian 2 are planning to unveil the second single from the film on May 29. The film stars Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Kajal Agarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Surya, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Priyabhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Nedumudi Venu and Kalidas Jayaram in prominent roles. Shankar is helming the project.

The team shared a poster on X account, featuring Siddharth with a ring, sitting in front of Rakul. They captioned it as, “A symphony is about to bloom! The 2nd single from INDIAN-2, a Rockstar ANIRUDH musical, is dropping on May 29th. Get ready to be swept away (sic).” The first single, Paaraa, released a few days ago.

Sequel to the 1996 hit film, Indian 2 is produced by Lyca Productions, in association with Red Giant Movies. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music. Sreekar Prasad is overseeing the cuts and Ravi Varman is the cinematographer.

The grand audio launch is happening on June 1, following which Indian 2 will hit the screens in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on July 12.