Second single Ethanaala from Vishal’s Rathnam out

CHENNAI: The makers of actor Vishal’s Rathnam released the second single from the film on Friday. The melody Ethanaala is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and sung by Sinduri Vishal with Viveka penning the lyrics. Sharing it on social media, the makers wrote, “ It’s time for the romantic vibes of #Rathnam. #Ethanaala - Second single out now.

Starring Puratchi Thalapathy @VishalKOfficial. A film by #Hari. A @ThisisDSP musical. #Rathnam in theatres - April 26th, 2024 (sic).” Billed as an action entertainer, Hari is helming the film. This marks the third outing for the actor-director duo after Thamirabharani and Poojai. Rathnam is produced by Stone Bench’s Karthik Subbaraj, in collaboration with Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Invenio Origin’s Alankar Pandian, and Zee Studios.

Priyabhavani Shankar plays the female lead, her second film with the filmmaker after Yaanai. M Sukumar handles the cinematography, while TS Jay does the editing. Rathnam will hit the screen on April 26 in Tamil and Telugu. Meanwhile, Vishal has begun the works for Thupparivaalan 2, his debut stint as a director. The first part was helmed by Mysskin with Prasanna, Vinay Rai, Anu Emmanuel, Andrea Jeremiah, and K Bhagyaraj playing pivotal roles.