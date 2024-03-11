Scored music thrice for Aadujeevitham, I have evolved in 3 months: AR Rahman

KOCHI: Wearing a green jacket, black jean and squared sunglasses, AR Rahman looked more an on screen star in the Aadujeevitham press meet. Rightly so, music plays one of the lead roles in Aadujeevutham like Prithviraj told us a few hours ago.

Talking to DT Next in Kochi, AR Rahman said that he had to score the music over and again for the movie. "This is one project where, Music seriya illana padamum nalla ilaama poidum (If the music falters, the film too would). With Aadujeevitham, I have scored music as a counter for characters' emotion. If the character cries, the music will not be following the same emotion. I needed to understand the emotions. So when he cried, I countered it by embracing Najeeb," he told us.

Prithviraj had revealed to us that everytime Rahman saw the film, he felt like going back to the studio again and give them a better version. Tell the Mozart of Madras that and he immediately agreed. "Yes, I wasn't happy with what I had done for the first time. We sent it to festivals and when I watched the film I again worked on the music again. Now, what we are about to see on screen is the third version, the version we all liked," he said with a smile on his face.

Rahman added that working on Aadujeevitham helped him evolve. "When I say I evolved, it was an evolution that happened in me in the last three months. I bettered myself with each version. I am sure Resul Pookutty too would agree," he remarked.