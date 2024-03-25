Begin typing your search...

Sayantani Ghosh misses her husband on Holi; says 'Happy Holi pati'

ByIANSIANS|25 March 2024 6:28 AM GMT
Sayantani Ghosh (IANS) 

MUMBAI: Television actress Sayantani Ghosh seems to be celebrating Holi sans her husband Anugrah Tiwari, going by her post on social media.

Sayantani took to her Instagram stories, and posted a picture hugging her husband.

The two can be seen covered with a little Holi colours.

The actress captioned it: “Happy Holi pati @anugrah0070. I miss you.”

She did not reveal details about where he was during this festive occasion.

Sayantani married her long-time boyfriend Anugrah in December 2021.

On the work front, she is now seen on the show 'Dahej Daasi', which revolves around a girl named Chunari, who is trapped by an age-old social practice and ends up becoming a 'Dahej Dasi' of a rich Rajawat family.

IANS

