Sayantani Ghosh misses her husband on Holi; says 'Happy Holi pati'
MUMBAI: Television actress Sayantani Ghosh seems to be celebrating Holi sans her husband Anugrah Tiwari, going by her post on social media.
Sayantani took to her Instagram stories, and posted a picture hugging her husband.
The two can be seen covered with a little Holi colours.
The actress captioned it: “Happy Holi pati @anugrah0070. I miss you.”
She did not reveal details about where he was during this festive occasion.
Sayantani married her long-time boyfriend Anugrah in December 2021.
On the work front, she is now seen on the show 'Dahej Daasi', which revolves around a girl named Chunari, who is trapped by an age-old social practice and ends up becoming a 'Dahej Dasi' of a rich Rajawat family.
