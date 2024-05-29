Sathyaraj, Vasanth Ravi’s Weapon locks June 7 for release

CHENNAI: A sci-fi thriller that features Sathyaraj, Vasanth Ravi and Tanya Hope in the lead roles, Weapon is written and directed by Guhan Senniappan. The film is all set to hit the screens on June 7.

Sharing the update on his X account, Vasanth Ravi wrote, “#Weapon - Releasing in theatres on June 7, Can’t wait for this super human saga to be unleashed filled with lots of thrill and action to give a complete cinematic experience at your nearest cinemas !! (sic).”

Ghibran is composing music. Prabhu Raghav is the cinematographer, while Gopi Krishna is handling the edits. Weapon is bankrolled by MS Manzoor, under the banner Million Studio.

Earlier, in an interview with DT Next, Guhan said, “I am a filmmaker, who believes that a superhero film necessarily doesn’t need to have its characters in the harnesses you see in Marvel or DC film. They possess special powers and fight for a cause. We will have a proper universe with these characters and they will all be interlinked in our upcoming films. The world will be getting bigger and better.”