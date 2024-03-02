Sathyamangala is set in forest backdrop: Filmmaker Aryan

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Aryan is a Guinness record holder for the world’s fastest documentary and international awards winner for his short film. He is now helming a pan-Indian film, Sathyamangala, whose first-look poster is released by the makers.

The film features Goli Soda fame Muni Krishna as the lead and also stars Kanak Pandey, Arbaaz Khan, Radha Ravi, Saritha , Ravi Kahale and Redin Kingsley, among others.

Talking about the movie, Aryan said, “It is an adventure-thriller, set in forest backdrop. Muni Krishna has displayed extraordinary passion for his role and his dedication is just amazing. Other members of the cast and crew too are giving their best.”

“We have completed 32 days of first phase shooting in countries like Bangkok and Nepal. The second schedule is being shot in Sri Lanka, Bangkok, Nepal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka jungle and its surrounding villages,” the filmmaker added.

Bankrolled by ASA Production and Aiyra Productions, Sathyamangala has musical score by Veer Samarth. Cinematography is handled by Shankar Aradhya, while Ravichandran is overseeing the cuts.

The film being made in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.