Sardar 2’s talkie portions to begin next month; massive sets constructed

CHENNAI: Actor Karthi, who has completed the shoot of his 26th film Vaa Vaathiyar directed by Nalan Kumarasamy and 27th film Meiyazhagan helmed by Premkumar is all set to join the shoot of his 28th film Sardar 2 in July. Directed by PS Mithran and produced by Prince Pictures, sources close to the film unit told DT Next that massive sets are erected at a studio in Chennai.

This will be Karthi’s biggest film of his career yet. “The film has been planned on a huge scale. The team will shoot for important portions in Chennai, initially,” a source said. Sardar 2, the sequel to the actor’s 2022 hit film, touted to be a biggie, will also be filmed across Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Georgia. “The team went on a recce and filmed a few montage shots. Principal shoot will begin next month,” the source added.

Ashika Ranganath

Actor Ashika Ranganath, who is known for O2, and is playing the role of an army major in Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara, would play one of the female leads in Sardar 2. “Ashika Ranganath will be seen in a pivotal role. Another big actor will be seen playing the antagonist in the project,” added the source.

Sardar had Karthi in dual role of Agent Sardar and Inspector Vijay Prakash. Sardar 2 will have its music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by George C Williams and stunt by Dhilip Subbarayan.